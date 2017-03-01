Spike in C-section deliveries kicks up 'big business'

Citing her own experience, she says, “Even though serious complications were not detected, I was cut open to deliver my baby. I wanted to have a natural birth but had to undergo a C-section as it was presented to be more ‘scientific, modern and risk-free.’ I was misled, manipulated, confused and my choice was overridden. For many of us, the right to informed-refusal or consent during childbirth is hardly an option either due to lack of awareness or the high-handed attitude of doctors.”