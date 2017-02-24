Son held for murder of paralysed dad in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A young engineer in Kerala has been taken into custody by police following the murder of his father, a wheelchair bound long-time non-resident Indian, who had just moved back to Kerala.
Isaac Thomas, 23, is being held by police in Adoor after a late night incident in on Wednesday in which his father, Kottavilayil T. Thomas, 64, was fatally stabbed and his mother, Mariamma, suffered serious injuries. Mariamma, who suffered multiple knife injuries, has been admitted to a hospital in Thiruvalla, and is stable.
The incident occurred in Anandapally near Adoor. Thomas had been working in Dubai for a long time in the telecommunications sector and a road accident here left him confined to a wheelchair. He had only recently resettled in Kerala.
After the incident, Isaac Thomas walked across to his paternal uncle’s house, where he showed signs of mental distress. Local residents detained him before police came and took him into custody.
After studying engineering, Isaac Thomas had been pursuing another course in Thiruvananthapuram.