Sexist comments throw Katiyar, Yadav in line of fire

“If that is all he sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave, beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes Bharatiya Janata Party’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India,” Priyanka said.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said the remarks exposed the “petty mindset of BJP leaders.” “Vinay Katiyar’s atrocious remarks show the petty and lowly mindset of BJP’s leadership and their views towards the women of India. The Prime Minister must apologise for this,” Surjewala said. Earlier on Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) Member of Parliament (MP) Sharad Yadav said “the honour of a vote is more important than the honour of a woman.” “It is very important to educate people in a big way about how the ballot paper works. The honour of being able to cast a vote is a much bigger honour than your daughter’s honour. If daughter’s honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community but if the vote’s honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation,” he said. National Commission for Women is likely to summon Yadav over his controversial statement. Meanwhile, Yadav has issued a clarification. “The love for vote and daughter should be equal. I said nothing wrong. You should love your vote as much as you love your daughter. Only then you will get a good government and the nation will progress,” he stated. The National Commission for Women has issued a notice to Sharad Yadav for his remarks comparing a woman’s honour with votes and has demanded an explanation within 24 hours, failing which he will have to appear before the panel. “Considering the gravity of the offensive and objectionable statement, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter within 24 hours of the receipt of this notice failing which you will be required to appear before the Commission,” the letter sent to Yadav said. More from India S.M. Krishna takes potshots at leadership

Akhilesh predicts 300-plus seats for alliance

India: EC pulls up Kejriwal, wants FIR filed

Was CIA aware of Rajiv assassination?









