Sasikala convicted in DA case

“It was found that even the voters list of the three were maintained in Jayalalithaa’s residential address. There was a flow of money which the court had pointed out in 2014. The flow of money from one account to the other accounts would establish beyond reasonable doubt that all the accused persons have actively participated in the conspiracy to launder the ill-gotten wealth of Jayalalithaa for purchasing properties in the names of the firms and the companies acquired by them,” the SC bench added.