Rahul calls Sukhbir Badal ‘symbol of corruption’, attacks Modi

Rahul said Congress delivers what it promises to the Rahul said Congress delivers what it promises to the people unlike other parties who allegedly betray people after coming to power. Attacking Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, Rahul said the Delhi CM had promised to voters that he will transform Delhi if his party comes to power there, but “now various sections were up against them for befooling the people”. “Ask autorickshaw wallahs, slum dwellers, safai karamcharis, poor, they will tell you the reality,” he said hitting out at AAP. Rahul also said that Kejriwal knows fully well that his game is over in Delhi and he is facing public wrath there, which is why now he wants to become “Punjab’s CM”. He, however, said that people of Punjab will never chose an “outsider”. Rahul also said that Congress has always stood for and will always stand for the welfare of the poor, downtrodden, Dalits, small farmers, labourers and other weaker sections and appealed to the public to give the party a chance to serve them in Punjab. He also talked about the problems faced by the common people in the wake of demonetisation. Notably, Jalalabad Assembly constituency is witnessing a high-profile contest this time, with two MP of rival parties throwing their hat in the ring to take on Sukhbir Badal. While Congress has fielded its Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu to take on Sukhbir Badal, AAP has fielded its Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann from the seat. Rahul on Friday began his Punjab tour by addressing a rally at Majitha, from where Cabinet Minister and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal’s brother-in-law, Bikram Singh Majithia is seeking re-election for third term.