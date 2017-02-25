Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

“On February 24th 2017, [a] SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 aircraft VT-SLB was scheduled to operate SG-912, sector AMD-DEL,” a SpiceJet spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The aircraft backtracked and lined up on the runway and was cleared by ATC for take-off. However the ATC, noticed that the previous flight of another airline, which had landed had still had not vacated the runway.”