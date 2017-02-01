Punjab blast: police say twin IEDs at spot; toll rises to 5

“It has been reported that there were twin ED devices and that the scooter and car used for the attack sported fake numbers and even the numbers of their chassis and engine had been struck off,” said Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, who also holds charge of the home portfolio.

Within hours of the blast, the political blame game started with Sukhbir Badal, who is also the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal President, blaming the incident on the “Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) alleged nexus with radical elements”. “We have been asking the Election Commission to take note of the manner in which AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is consorting with extremist forces. The bomb blast proves that our apprehensions were correct and that radical elements have infiltrated into Punjab in league with AAP,” Badal said in a statement. He asked the Election Commission to keep a strict watch on radical elements who, he alleged, had become active in the state after a long time. “It would be best to watch the activities of undesirable elements who have entered the state in the name of canvassing for AAP. These people are being funded to foment trouble in Punjab,” Badal added. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh termed the blast as a “conspiracy against the Congress, which was set for a landslide victory in the assembly polls”. “The incident has proved my worst fears, that armed criminals and goondas [hooligans] had been let loose by the rival political parties in a desperate bid to scuttle the Congress ride to a sweeping win in the elections,” he said. Demanding further strengthening of security in poll-bound Punjab, Singh said: “The situation is highly volatile. With the entry of AAP-sponsored outsiders, tensions have escalated.” “The Naxal-Khalistani nexus promoted by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has transformed the state into a tinderbox waiting to explode,” Singh said, expressing apprehension of further violence over the next four days, up to the polling on Saturday. Blaming Sukhbir Badal for the blast, the AAP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to intervene and get him (Sukhbir) arrested. While alleging that Sukhbir Badal and the Akali Dal leadership could be behind the blast, AAP General Secretary Sanjay Singh said Badal’s arrest was essential to ensure peaceful assembly elections. An AAP delegation led by Sanjay Singh met Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V.K. Singh here and sought the panel’s intervention. More from India India forms panel to improve its Haj policy

