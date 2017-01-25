President’s Police Medals for 42 Maharashtra officers

Among those who will receive Police Medal for meritorious service are Sanjay Shamrao Nikam, Deputy Superintendent, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mumbai, Kalyan Mahadev Ghodke, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Police Head Quarters, Beed, and Prakash Manohar Nalawade, Assistant Police Inspector, State Intelligence Department, Mumbai. Seema Deepak Mehendale, Inspector, Police Control Room, Pune City, is the only woman in the state to receive the PPM for meritorious service.