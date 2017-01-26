Police turn beach area into fortress to foil Jallikattu-inspired protest

“The strict security arrangements were made as a routine on the occasion of Republic Day,” the DGP said adding that there was no need for the people from outside to come to Visakahapatanam to protest on the issue of SCS.

“They can protest at their respective places”, he said urging the protest to bring a bad name to Visakhapatanam when the city was going to host an international investors conference. The city police commissioner Yoganand rejected the request for permission to hold the rally on the ground of threat of breach of peace. Saying the city was hosting a big conference for investors from across country and abroad he claimed police could not take the risk of any trouble. Restrictions on the protests evoked sharp reaction from the film actor Pawan Kalyan. He alleged ruling party leaders were mortgaging the protests for the sake of contracts of Polavaram project. “If Central Govt & State Govt stops the peaceful protest-Friday then be ready for a long drawn “Battle of Andhras” for their rights [sic]”, he tweeted on the even of the protest day. On the criticism by the union minister Sujana Choudhary on the protest, the actor advised him not to provoke the students. Earlier in the day, actor Poornesh Babu and director Tammareddy Bharadwaj were also taken into custody at the airport by police when they arrived from Hyderabad. Poornesh Babu said, “Though I belong to Telangana I am here to support the special category status for Andhra Pradesh as it will help the state in many ways.” Bharadwaj regretted that he was not able to participate in the rally because of the restrictions imposed by the police. “The restrictions of the police mean that the protest has been successful”, he said. Protests were also held in Vijaywada and other major cities of the state. The opposition parties were planning similar programmes in all the district headquarters from Friday. More from India S.M. Krishna takes potshots at leadership

