Police turn Andhra villages into fortress

Ananda group has unsuccessfully tried to allay the fears of people. “There is no basis to the fears of pollution as there will not be any discharge from the food park and water will be recycled”, said Ananda Verma, executive director of the Aqua Food Park. The project officials said that the project was being developed at a cost of Rs1.25 billion (Dh68 million) and they have already spent Rs250 million on it.