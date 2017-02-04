Physically challenged man develops innovative car driving system

The system developed in 2003 and approved by Automotive Research Association of India can be fitted in 15 minutes with no alterations to the car and can be removed just as easily, the ‘Vyapar 2017’ organisers said here.

While the unit can cost between Rs15,000 (Dh820) and Rs30,000 (Dh1,640) depending on a person's disability, Biju fits it free of cost to those who cannot afford it. The differently-abled man works out of a workshop near his house in Mukkoottuthara in Kottayam district. He has employed two workers. "I feel proud that I have given a new lease of life to over 2,000 disabled people and, in turn, to their families," said Biju who suffered a spinal injury in a road accident when he was 25. The gritty innovator decided that he was not going to let the injury leave him bedridden, and through a trial and error method, the self-taught mechanic developed the unit. "My car can go up to 170km/h when I drive on the highway to Pune," he pointed out proudly. However, tragedy struck Biju's life when his wife developed a brain tumour and underwent a surgery last year. But the couple, who have a son, are determined not to be cowed down. "I drive to Vellore Christian Medical Centre every Thursday for my wife's treatment," he said. The entrepreneur's dream is for his work to be picked up by an automotive engineering company, so that it can be widely recognised and distributed. "I have done so much almost single-handedly. Now, I want many disabled people, all over the world, to benefit from this," Biju added.

