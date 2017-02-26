‘My mother loved Nehru ... They were soul mates,' says Lady Pamela Hicks

“That was Mrs Hudson,” she recalls. “My mother heard her say some unpleasant things and got rid of her. That was typical of the time. From the outset my father insisted that half the guests at garden parties and lunches should be Indian. I was staggered during one of them, when I inadvertently overheard someone say: ‘What are all these filthy Indians doing here?’

"My parents were quite enlightened and brought us up so that we had no prejudice." Lady Pamela's mother, Edwina, is played by Gillian Anderson. "I thought she did a splendid job," she says, "although she tried so hard to get my mother's walk right, that she ended up giving her a little hump." Viceroy's House does not touch on Lady Mountbatten's rumoured affair with India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, but Lady Pamela insists, "there was no way they could have had a sexual thing at the time because they were never alone. They were permanently surrounded by police and ADCs. "Besides, Jawaharlal was a very honourable man. The idea of betraying my father, who was a friend, by sleeping with his wife in his own house? No. It would have made it sordid." Despite her mother's tireless efforts in refugee camps in the bloody aftermath of partition — as well as her work with St John's Ambulance until she died in Borneo in 1960 aged 58 — it is her extra-marital dalliances that are most often discussed. Soul mates "The world is only interested in sex," says Lady Pamela. "I remember, years after her death, sitting next to her former lover Bunny Phillips, who told me: 'Your mother has this reputation of being some sort of nymphomaniac, but actually she hated sex. She just couldn't live without admiration'. "Jawaharlal and my mother undoubtedly loved one another. They were soul mates," she continues. "But my father was never jealous. He could see that the relationship made her happier and easier to be around." Lord Mountbatten is portrayed in the film as a well-meaning but powerless figure, whose determination to keep India united proves futile when secret Westminster politicking is revealed and partition proves inevitable. Partition — the dividing line drawn through the nation to create India and Pakistan — brought about the largest mass migration in human history, with 14 million Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims displaced and many lives lost in the massacres that followed. As the split dawned, Viceroy's House and its contents were divided up between the new states — even down to the individual library books. Lord Mountbatten was asked by Nehru to stay on for ten months as governor-general of India, meaning his family witnessed every struggle. "The staff were given the choice to stay or go," Lady Pamela remembers. "And my father said there had to be a fair division of the items in Viceroy's House. But when they were splitting up the orchestra, they didn't know what to do with the cymbals. How do you divide cymbals? I think India got them in the end." Returning to England with her parents in June 1948, Lady Pamela mourned the colour and intensity of her adopted country. "My mother and I thought of ourselves as Indian," she says. Distractions quickly presented themselves however, first as an invitation to attend the 1948 Olympics in London alongside the Royal family and later when her family moved to Malta, where her father resumed his Navy career. (He was eventually murdered by the IRA in 1979.) Lady Pamela accompanied Princess Elizabeth on her 1952 Commonwealth Tour, as a lady-in-waiting. It was during the trip that the future Queen learnt of her father, King George VI's death. "I gave her a hug and a kiss, but suddenly thought, 'Hang on. She is the Queen now.' So I did a deep curtsy." It is her memories of India however, that Lady Pamela holds most dear — and with the 70th anniversary of independence on August 15, her recollections of that day in New Delhi remain vivid. "A tsunami of people filled every possible space as far as the eye could see, euphoria etched on their faces," she says. Making her way through the surging crowds, she was encouraged by Nehru to remove her high-heeled shoes and quite literally walk on the laps and shoulders of the people. "Everyone laughed and cheered us on," she says. "It was the most important day of my life. I had witnessed the birth of two new nations and been present while history was in the making."

