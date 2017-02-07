Mulayam’s daughter-in-law opposes quota, BJP seeks action

Aparna’s stand on the sensitive women’s reservation issue comes ahead of the seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh between February 11 and March 8.

In an interview to a news website, Aparna also said she will not seek reservation for her daughter though she comes from a Yadav (Other Backward Caste) family. “We are a well-to-do family; so why should we take any caste-based reservation?” she said.