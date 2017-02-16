Modi, Akhilesh two sides of same coin: Owaisi

Lashing out at Yadav, Owaisi said the SP government promised to build schools for Muslims but failed to deliver.

“It was said that Muslim youths will be recruited in police and other departments of the state but that could not happen either. There are more than 55 per cent vacancies in the state police. Similarly clean drinking water was promised to Muslim colonies, that was also not fulfilled even as the lion safari in Safai constituency of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav got its own water treatment plant,” he stated.