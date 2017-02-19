Malayalam film fraternity extends support to molested actress

“By now, all that can be said about the security of women in our “matriarchal/matrilineal” God’s own country has already been said. And yes, as a man who has to share the responsibility of a society that bears this shame, I hang my head! But please, the most we can collectively do at this moment is to respect the guts of this girl. I was supposed to start work with her in a week, and she told me that she’d like not to come back in front of the camera so soon and so is pulling out of the film,” said Prithviraj, requesting the media not to sensationalise the incident.