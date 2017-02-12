Majuli aims to be India’s first carbon-neutral district

“At the moment, it’s the rural emissions, be they agriculture-based practices or burning of fuel, that we have to check. But we have to keep in mind the increase in vehicular pollution in the near future — when Majuli gets connected with the mainland by a national highway, as declared by the central government,” Jha said.

Years after crying apathy over its poor connectivity, the central government promised a bridge connecting Majuli — Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s constituency — to the mainland, and is also thinking about an access-control highway along the Brahmaputra to ease traffic flow. With better connectivity, this ancient seat of Vaishnavite culture, which is already an attraction for tourists, more people are expected to pour into Majuli. This is good news for tourism and will create more job opportunities for the locals, but its impact on the environment is also being carefully considered. “The connectivity to Majuli should be completed in the next three-four years. Keeping in mind the increase in vehicular pollution and increase in carbon footprint that it will be bring along, we may impose a Green Cess on tourism,” the District Commissioner said. But that is for the future. At the moment, efforts are on to make locals aware about the implications of climate change and nudge them towards adopting changes in their lives. Organic farming, for one, is being encouraged. “The Agriculture Department has been helping in planning exposure visits for farmers to see the benefits of organic farming, both for their crop and the environment. They have also been promoting horticulture,” Jha said. “There are young, bright entrepreneurs in small places in Assam, like Bishwanath Chariali, who are doing commendable work in organic farming and we are taking their suggestions in reaching across to our farmers here,” Jha added. Development of fisheries is also being encouraged. Launched by the Assam government as Sustainable Action for Climate-Resilient Development in Majuli (SACReD), this project is part of the French Development Agency-assisted Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As part of efforts to check fuel emissions, the District Commissioner said that LPG connections will be given to those who lack them. “As part of a company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, 1,000 green stoves will be given to those who don’t get an LPG connection,” Jha said. Over and above that, the District Commissioner said, public participation will be sought to raise ‘organic pockets’ for wood for fuel so that indiscriminate deforestation can be checked. Plantation drives in any case are already underway across the riverine island. In the absence of electricity, most people in Majuli — much like everywhere else in Assam or the rest of India — resort to use of kerosene lamps. To address this, a 5-10 MW project by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) will help electrify villages that are now bereft of power. The contribution of solar energy to light up homes in an eco-friendly way has also been taken into account. “There is an NGO called Ecosolutions which is on board with us to distribute solar lamps,” Jha said. The government plans to extend this programme to other districts once Majuli succeeds in its aim. More from India 3 soldiers killed in Pakistani Kashmir

