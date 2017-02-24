KCR again gifts gold to temple

Lubna Sarwath, Hyderabad-based activist, filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court questioning the right of the Chief Minister to use the public exchequer for making an offering to a temple to fulfil his personal vow. Terming it illegal, she wanted the Chief Minister to pay from his personal pocket. She urged the court to not only recover the cost of these offering from the Chief Minister, but also demanded to know how much money was spent from the exchequer on the visit of the Chief Minister along with his extended family to Tirupati earlier this week.