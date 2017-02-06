Jayalaltiha’s death unexpected, no conspiracy, doctors say

He said sepsis and diabetes led to Jayalalitha’s death, which he added was “totally unexpected” as she seemed to be recovering at one stage.

Beale said the issue of taking Jayalalitha to London for treatment was discussed but was not taken forward as she was against it as the necessary medical facilities were available here. He said the idea of exhuming Jayalalitha’s body for post-mortem was ridiculous. Although a Hindu, Jayalalitha was buried at the Marina beach at an event attended by tens of thousands of mourners. According to Tamil Nadu government doctor P. Balaji, the total bill for treating Jayalalitha came to Rs 5-5.5 crore. “I am told the bill has been given to the family members of Jayalalitha.” According to Babu K. Abraham, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals where she died, Jayalalitha suffered cardiac arrest around 5 p.m. on December 5. She was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 20 minutes. He said as there was no heart rhythm, Jayalalitha was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) which would take 24 hours to show result. Abraham said it was a collective medical decision comprising all doctors who had treated Jayalalitha including the doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, that it was futile to continue with ECMO. A decision was taken to remove ECMO after informing Jayalalitha’s family. No response According to Beale, a range of tests had to be done when a patient is put on ECMO. He said in Jayalalitha’s case, it became obvious there was no response. Queried about Jayalalitha’s last moments, Abraham said the late chief minister had told a doctor that she was feeling breathless. Abraham said Jayalalitha was on the road to recovery at one stage. She was able to take a few steps and had resumed talking. He said Jayalalitha was in hospital for 75 days and for 25 days she was under sedation. He said government officials and Sasikala were briefed on Jayalalitha’s health daily. Questioned whether Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao met Jayalalitha in the hospital, Balaji said he did so during his second visit. “Jayalalitha showed him a thumbs up sign,” Balaji said. The doctors said no part Jayalalitha’s body was amputated. According to the doctors, normal embalming process was followed after Jayalalitha’s death. More from India Teen lovers use single rope to commit suicide

Kerala Law Academy: Congress mulls legal route

Leader raises suspicions over Jaya’s death

Live roach removed from woman’s skull









