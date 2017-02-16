Jaya’s Hyderabad home is also in the name of Sasikala now

Jayalaitha had treated Hyderabad as almost her second home and acquired many properties in the city and surrounding areas. One such was JJ Garden, spread over an area of nearly 18 acres, in Medchal in the city outskirts and it had a sprawling grape garden during the time Hyderabad was known as grape city. This land was purchased from different people in the name of Jayalalitha and her mother Sandhya from 1968 onwards.