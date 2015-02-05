International Women’s Day honours for six young Indians

The nominees are 10-year-old Rida Zehra from Meerut, a blind Muslim girl who can recite the entire Bhagwad Gita though she has never seen or learnt the holy book in Braille. Her schoolteacher read out the Bhagwad Gita to her and she committed it entirely to her extraordinary memory over the past three years.

Then there is eight-year old Tajamul Islam from Srinagar, the country’s youngest kick-boxing World Champion and daughter of a driver Ghulam Mohammad Lone. The next is 13-year-old Malavath Purna, daughter of farmer labourers in Pakala village, in Nizamabad district of Telangana. She achieved global fame in May 2014 by becoming the youngest Indian to climb Mt Everest. There are two sisters from Lucknow — 17-year-old Sushma Verma and her four-year old sibling Ananya Verma, both daughters of illiterate labourers. Sushma shot to fame when she completed her SSC at the age of seven, graduated at 13 and earned her post-graduate degree at 15. She is currently the youngest Indian pursuing her Ph.D. in Science. Her equally brilliant sister Ananya can recite and is fluent in the Hindu holy book, the epic Ramayana, and impressed by her grasping powers, the education department granted her admission directly to Class IX. She could be on way to beat her elder sister Sushma’s record (SSC at age seven) by completing SSC at the age of 5 next year. The final is 27-year-old Prema Jayakumar, the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver from Malad, in Mumbai, who grabbed national attention by topping the Chartered Accountancy exams in 2013 and was directly appointed branch manager with PSU, Indian Bank. Governor Rao will present each girl a cash prize of Rs50,000 (Dh2,746), a high-version laptop, including a Braille laptop for Rida Zehra, a trophy, brass lamp and shawl. SFAS President V. Shankar said that this year the focus was on the girl child and all the awardees hail from ordinary backgrounds but with extraordinary achievements to their credit. “Each awardee had a singular focus on their goals, unremitting devotion, determination, as the hallmark of their character which proves that poverty is no bar to realise their professional goals,” Shankar added. More from India FBI helping probe Sikh man’s shooting

Advani to face trial in Babri case

Protesting villagers stand in water for days

Varanasi: Modi battles for hearts, minds









