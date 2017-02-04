Indians go to the polls in test for Modi's cash ban

"The erosion of its political support has been spectacular. More than anyone, Rahul Gandhi needs a standalone victory to silence critics both outside and within the party," she added.



Big test



But the biggest test for Modi will be in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh (UP), where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won big in the 2014 general election.

The state is important because it sends the highest number of MPs to the upper house of the national parliament, where the BJP currently lacks a majority. The northern state of Uttarakhand and Manipur in the northeast will also elect new governments, with results for all five states due on March 11. "The immediate conclusion that can be drawn for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is whether the larger politics behind demonetisation... has worked or not," Kanchan Gupta, commissioning editor with ABP News, told AFP. "It would also be a reflection on whether in these two-and-a-half years, the national government has been able to perform with a credibility that overwhelms the performance of individual state governments." Modi needs to win state elections to gain more seats in the nation's upper house of parliament, which has blocked reforms seen as crucial to fuelling the economic growth it has promised voters. Most members of the upper house are indirectly elected by state legislatures. A stellar performance by Modi's party in UP propelled him to national victory in 2014 and the state offers its best chance to take more seats in the upper house. "The BJP swept Uttar Pradesh with the largest chunk of MPs in 2014. A defeat here would signal that there has been erosion of support for Modi," said Hebbar.

