Indian government report weighs idea of cash handouts to fight poverty

“The key merit of it is that it has the potential to improve the weak targeting of current schemes,” Arvind Subramanian, the ministry’s chief economic adviser, told a news briefing.

Under the survey’s calculation, a UBI that cuts the poverty rate to 0.5 per cent of the population would cost 4 to 5 per cent of GDP. The calculation presumes that the richest quarter of Indians do not get the income, because it says any programme cannot in practice strive for strict universality.