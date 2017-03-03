India: Taking the pulse of the nation

In the national election of 2014, Modi’s popularity helped the BJP to victory in most of Uttar Pradesh’s voting districts after he travelled the state pledging “good days” to come. But after three years of sometimes rocky governance, he now faces his first big test as a national leader as his party works toward reelection in 2019. “In many ways, the election in Uttar Pradesh is like a mini-referendum by nearly one-fifth of the country’s voters,” said Mahesh Rangarajan, a political analyst and professor at Ashoka University, near New Delhi.