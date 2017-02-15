India: Sasikala returns to Bengaluru jail

“Only I can be jailed, not the care or concern I have for this party. Wherever I will be, my thoughts will be here,” Sasikala had told both her MLAs at Koovathur resort as well as to her supporters later at Poes Garden late last night.

She said she would be thinking about the party round the clock and that “no force can wean away” the party from her. The Apex Court had earlier in the day refused to entertain her plea, seeking more time to surrender to undergo jail term in the DA case. “We do not intend to pass any order on this. We are not going to change anything in the judgement,” a bench headed by Justice P.C. Ghose said. The bench had yesterday convicted her and two others in the DA case. During the brief hearing on Wednesday, the bench said that the word “immediately” has been used in the judgement with regard to the surrender of the convict. “I hope you [Tulsi] understand the meaning of the word ‘immediately’,” Justice Ghose said. Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Sasikala, said the leader wanted some time to surrender as she has to manage her affairs. He was seeking urgent hearing of the application today itself. The bench instead of listing the plea, made clear to the lawyer that it would not consider the plea. Before leaving the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalitha, where Sasikala continued to stay after the former’s demise last December, she was greeted by slogan-shouting supporters who hailed their ‘Chinnamma’ (next after Jayalalithaa who was addressed as Amma, meaning mother). At the Jayalalithaa memorial, Sasikala made her way through the crowd of supporters that included a sobbing former Minister Gokula Indira and Deputy General Secretary and her nephew T. T. V Dinakaran, and put up a brave face. She was seen with folded hands before making an emphatic vow. She also paid floral tributes at the memorial before going around it ahead of her onward journey. Sasikala also visited the Ramapuram residence of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and briefly meditated before his portrait inside the house. She also paid homage to a life size statue of the former matinee idol at the residence, which she had unveiled recently. Some women there also performed ‘aarti’ for Sasikala. — PTI More from India Trump’s future is in the stars

