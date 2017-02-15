India puts record 104 satellites into orbit

And it is another feather in the cap for Isro which sent an unmanned rocket to orbit Mars in 2013 at a cost of just $73 million (Dh268 million), compared with Nasa’s Maven Mars mission which had a $671 million price tag.

Isro is also mulling the idea of missions to Jupiter and Venus. The business of putting commercial satellites into space for a fee is growing as phone, internet and other companies, as well as countries, seek greater and more high-tech communications. India has carved out a reputation as a reliable low-cost option, relying in part on its famed skill of “jugaad” - creating a cheap alternative solution. Experts say much of its credibility stems from India’s successful launch of the Mars orbiter, which gave it an edge over its rivals in the space race. Viable option “India is proving to be a very viable option because of the cost and the reliability factor,” said Ajay Lele, a senior fellow at the Delhi-based Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. “India has been doing these launches successfully and has established itself as a very reliable player.” Mathieu J Weiss, a liaison officer for France’s CNES national space agency who is currently in India, said Isro had pulled off a major feat. “It’s a great technical challenge to launch so many satellites at once into orbit on the right trajectory so that they don’t make contact with each other,” he told AFP. Weiss said India had become a major player in the space race by making itself so competitive with its low costs and by working with private companies which are space specialists. “India has become a space power in its own right in recent years,” he added. Last June, India set a national record after it successfully launched a rocket carrying 20 satellites, including 13 from the United States. Modi has often hailed India’s budget space technology, quipping in 2014 that a rocket that launched four foreign satellites into orbit had cost less to make than Hollywood film ‘Gravity’. More from India Trump’s future is in the stars

