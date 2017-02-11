India: Panneerselvam camp draws more blood; minister, two MPs join

Rattled by the desertions, Sasikala, who has been elected leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party, drove to the luxury resort, 100km from here, in an attempt to prevent the MLAs who have been put up there for the last three days from switching sides. K.A. Sengottaiyan, who was appointed the presidium chairman after the removal of Madhusudhanan, told reporters after Sasikala’s meeting with the MLAs that all MLAs have taken a pledge that they will back her to the hilt till she becomes chief minister.