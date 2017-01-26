India celebrates 68th R-Day

Tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories and six central ministries and departments showcased the varied historical, art and cultural heritage of the country. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was the theme of the tableau of the Central Board of Excise and Customs.

President Mukherjee presented bravery and other awards, including those to soldiers who carried out the surgical strikes against terrorists in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir last year. As many as 21 of the 25 children who won the National Bravery Award also participated in the parade. Four children received the award posthumously. Mukherjee also presented the gallantry award ‘Ashok Chakra’ to late soldier Hangpan Dada’s wife Chasen Lowang. Dada showed exemplary bravery while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in May last year. About 600 boys and girls from three schools in Delhi and a group of school children from South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur performed colourful dances on varied themes. Before the parade began, PM Modi, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force laid wreaths at ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’, the war memorial at the India Gate. President Mukherjee, PM Modi and other leaders also greeted the nation on the Republic Day occasion. In his televised address to the nation on the eve of the Republic Day, Mukherjee hailed India’s pluralism and diversity. Modi greeted citizens in the morning by tweeting, “Republic Day greetings to everyone.” On Thursday, braving light drizzle, the crowds cheered the contingents of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The marching contingents of Army included horse-mounted columns of the 61st Cavalry, the Mechanised Infantry Regiment, the Bihar Regiment, the 39 Gorkha Training Centre, 58 Gorkha Training Centre, the Madras Engineering Group and Centre and 103 Infantry Battalion. The Navy contingent comprised 144 young sailors and it was led by Lieutenant Aparna Nair. President Pranab Mukherjee took the salute of marching contingents. The ‘Black Cat’ commandos of counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) participated in the parade for the first time drawing loud cheers from the crowd. Indian Army’s missile firing T-90 ‘Bhishma’ tank, Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K, Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the BrahMos Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar ‘Swathi’ and Akash Weapons System, and Dhanush artillery guns were the main attractions of the parade. Four Mi-17 V5 helicopters in inverted ‘Y’ formation showered flower petals on the entire parade route at Rajpath. The grand finale of the parade was a breathtaking fly-past by Indian Air Force. India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas made a debut at the Republic Day parade along with long-range howitzer Dhanush. Three Tejas aircraft went past above Rajpath in Vic formation at 780km/h. More from India S.M. Krishna takes potshots at leadership

