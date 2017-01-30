In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, it’s a season of slogans

The BSP, which is making a feverish attempt to regain power in the state, which it lost to arch rival SP in 2012, is for the first time making a serious effort in political campaigning. With the tag line ‘Behenji Ko Aane do’ appealing for the return to power of party chief Mayawati, strategists have drawn up a campaign that will focus on Dalits and minorities and the poor law and order in the state.