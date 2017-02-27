IAS officers refuse to take verbal orders

“The arrest of our BSSC chairman (Sudhir Kumar) is totally wrong. He was not absconding but was fully cooperating in the paper leak scandal. We won’t tolerate it anymore,” Association secretary Singh said, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the entire scandal to bring out the truth.

He added there was a fear, anger and confusion among cadres "down the line", and officers were finding it hard to discharge their duties after the incident. During Sunday's protest the IAS officers formed a human chain to express their solidarity with the arrested colleague, who was detained in the local Patna jail. While a delegation of five IAS officers went inside the Raj Bhawan to meet the governor and hands over their memorandum, the rest of the officers stood outside in protest, holding their hands together. This was the first time IAS officers had resorted to such a protest. The BSSC is entrusted with the responsibility to conduct tests for the recruitment of lower rank staff in the state government secretariat. The issue hit the headlines when the angry students appearing for clerical tests being conducted by the BSSC protested on the streets shortly after the question papers of the examination were leaked on WhatsApp, online chatting platform. This prompted the state government to cancel the examination and order a thorough investigation into the case. The SIT has so far arrested 32 suspects, including government officials, heads of coaching centres, teachers and brokers over the leak. Police got a hint of scam when they raided the house of the BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram and seized many incriminating documents such as candidates' admission cards, attendance registers for exam centres, informed sources said. During the investigation, police unearthed alleged money transactions in the bank accounts of the BSSC secretary in lieu of helping the candidates. Police said many candidates had sent their names with full exam details to the mobile number of the secretary who strangely didn't delete their names.

