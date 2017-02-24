Hate crime in US stuns Telangana

Alok did his graduation from Vasavi College of Engineering in Hyderabad before going to the US for his post graduation in University of Missouri. He worked at Rockwell Collins and later joined at aviation wing of Garmin in July 2014 where he worked with Kuchibhotla. Amid rising alarm in India over the increasing climate of hatred and xenophobia under President Donald Trump, a popular South Indian actor Siddharth posted an angry message over Twitter.