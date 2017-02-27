DELHI
Gurmehar Kaur, 20, lost her father Captain Mandeep Singh in the 1999 Kargil war. She was only two at that time. At age six, she tried to stab a woman in a burqa “because of hatred for Pakistan and Pakistanis.”
As she puts it, “I tried to stab her because for some strange reason I thought she was responsible for my father’s death.” Later, her mother counselled her and told her that it was not Pakistan or Pakistanis, but the war that killed her dad.
A year ago, Kaur, a native of Jalandhar, put up a silent video in which she held up a controversial placard that said, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.”
The video asked both India and Pakistan to put an end to state-sponsored terrorism and hatred. Created by Mumbai-based prominent social commentator Ram Subramanian and posted on social media in April last year, her video, has had more than 1.5 million views so far.