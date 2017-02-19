‘Goonda raj’ in UP, even SC has had to intervene: Modi

Prajapati, who is contesting as a candidate of the alliance in the Amethi constituency, was sacked by Yadav from his cabinet in 2016 but later reinstated in the council of ministers sans the lucrative mining portfolio. Terming SP’s alliance with Congress as an “insult” of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, he said “SP has insulted Lohia by forging alliance with the Congress.” In a jibe aimed at Rahul Gandhi, without taking his name, for forging alliance with SP, Modi said, “Those born with silver spoon in mouth have realised that the situation is not in their favour on the ground. After ‘27 saal, UP behal’ [27 years later, UP is sick] slogan, Congress was compelled to form alliance with SP because of this reason.” The Prime Minister also said development has been “in exile for 10 years” in Uttar Pradesh.