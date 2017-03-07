Foul smell from toilet causes diversion of SpiceJet flight

A strong foul smell inside the aircraft has forced a passenger plane to make an emergency landing at another airport.
SpiceJet’s Boeing 737, which was carrying 184 passengers and four infants, was on its way to New Delhi on Sunday from Bengaluru when the pilot decided to make an unscheduled stop in Hyderabad.
The crew said the diversion was necessary because an “extremely pungent smell” emanating from one of the toilets has reached the cockpit area.
“Spicejet aircraft, operating flight SG 192 from Bengaluru to Delhi, had to be diverted to Hyderabad due to very foul smell from forward lavatory coming into the cockpit,” a spokesperson said.
A cleaning crew had to be called in to remove the smell. After about an hour, the plane resumed its trip.