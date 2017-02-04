Former lawmaker and AIADMK member in open revolt

In his representation to the Election Commission, Palaniswamy has urged the poll panel to appoint an independent and fearless officer to conduct the election for the post of General Secretary of AIADMK, restrain the present office bearers from being removed or replaced, so as to ensure a level playing field, till the holding of elections, and sought that direction be given to the present office bearers not to alienate or fritter away the assets of the party other than those necessary for the regular expenses of the party and not to decide on any policy decisions till the elections are over, including expulsion of any member of the party.

He also asked the commission not to recognise the December 29, 2016 appointment of Sasikala as “interim general secretary”. “The Election Commission has to hold [a] by-election for the R.K. Nagar constituency that fell vacant following the death of AIADMK General Secretary and Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha before June,” Palaniswamy told IANS on Saturday. According to him, the authorisation letter for the nomination of the party candidate has to be signed by the party general secretary. He also said elections to the local bodies will have to be held soon where again the party’s general secretary has to authorise the nomination of the candidates. According to Palaniswamy, as per AIADMK by-laws the general secretary of the party has to be elected by all party members and not in any other manner. “Till date I have not met Sasikala. My representation to the Election Commission has nothing to do with me not being in any official party position,” Palaniswamy said. Reacting to the charge, AIADMK leader and spokesperson C. Ponnaiyan told IANS: “Sasikala has been elected as the General Secretary by the party’s General Council elected by the party members. The election of Sasikala is as per party laws. There cannot be a vacuum at the top and hence Sasikala was elected to the party post.” Queried about the time frame for holding elections for the party’s top post, Ponnaiyan said: “The party will hold polls for [the] election of General Secretary. There are 64,000 party branches where elections have to be held and it needs some time to hold the polls.” More from India Strong earthquake hits north India

