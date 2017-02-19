Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir dead

Condoling Kabir’s death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the country has lost a legal luminary.

Kabir was born on July 19, 1948, in a famed Bengali Muslim family in Faridpur district (now in Bangladesh). His father Jehangir Kabir was a noted politician, who served in the cabinets of three Chief Ministers of Bengal. His uncle Humayun Kabir was a noted educationist and writer, and also held important cabinet portfolios under Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri.