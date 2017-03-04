Five nuns among accused in Kerala priest’s sexual abuse case

The girl gave birth to a baby boy in early February. It has now come to light that the priest, Robin Vadakkumcherry, 48, and his accomplices tried to cover up the matter. The schoolgirl was admitted to a church-run hospital for delivery and the new-born was taken away to an orphanage run by nuns a day after birth.

The nuns who stand accused include two who are doctors, Tessy Jose and Ancy Mathew, who work with the Christu Raja hospital at Thokkilangadi where the schoolgirl delivered the baby. The other accused nuns, Aneeta, Ophelia and Lissy Maria, are attached to the orphanage that took charge of the baby. The two other accused in the case are Dr Haider Ali and Thankamma Nelliyani, a member of the mothers’ forum attached to the church. The list of eight accused was drawn up by the investigating officer, Sunil Kumar, who is the circle inspector for Peravur. Vadakkumcherry is the first accused. All eight accused have been slapped with multiple charges under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), under which it is difficult for the accused to obtain bail. Local media reported that some of the accused have gone into hiding. Vadakkumcherry is presently lodged at a prison in Thalassery. He is believed to have been plotting to escape to Canada after the schoolgirl delivered a child. He is also accused of attempting to coerce the girl to confess to police that her own father abused her. Meanwhile, the bishop of Mananthavady, Mar Jose Porunnedam, apologised to the girl’s family and the parishioners for the priest’s conduct. “I fully understand your pain. It is mine, too. Let us submit it all to God. I understand that it is God’s will to spend this Lent this way,” he said in a letter. “With what words will I console the victim — the little girl — her good and innocent parents, family members and relatives? God is seeing your tears. To those tears, I add mine, too. I have only one thing to seek from you. Forgiveness,” the bishop wrote. The bishop’s letter, however, drew sharp comments on social media. Many commented that the bishop’s duty cannot not be considered as over, simply with the writing of a letter. Others expressed the view that if the bishop had adopted a stricter line with the priest, who had had a patchy reputation, things wouldn’t have come to such a pass. More from India Indians fear US travel after attacks

FBI helping probe Sikh man’s shooting

Advani to face trial in Babri case

Protesting villagers stand in water for days









