Fifth of India's population suffers from diabetes and hypertension

Some of the states where the incidence of diabetes was found to be higher than the national average include Goa (33.7 per cent), West Bengal (28.2 per cent), Assam (34.6 per cent) and Odisha (27.2 per cent). States with a higher incidence of hypertension include Punjab (35 per cent), Sikkim (44.8 per cent) and Maharashtra (26 per cent).