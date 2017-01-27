Fan-demonium!

While the AIFF’s attempts are long overdue, it is in many ways a revolution sparked by Bengaluru. In 2013, when the AIFF invited tenders and JSW, one of the largest business conglomerates in India, got involved, they recognised the need to replicate the professionalism of the European leagues. “There was an intent to do something for the betterment of Indian football. We wanted to do things differently, in the right way, the way it was done internationally,” says Mustafa Ghouse, Bengaluru FC’s chief operating officer. “We wanted to learn from the best. From the way the team crest was designed to the type of communication that went out to the fans, every aspect was about how to do it to an international standard.” Bengaluru set about ensuring a high level of professionalism, from legally drafted contracts for players – “You hear stories in India about players being signed very loosely, on pieces of paper. Not us,” says Ghouse – to renting apartments for those based outside the city.

Strict diets There is an emphasis on fitness, use of technology, and strict diets. "In India, players used to eat dal-chaval [rice and pulses], and whatever else they felt like. Now, our guys know if they come back overweight, they are fined," Ghouse explains. "Most of the players didn't know all this before they joined us. It's all very professionally executed, and they are seeing the benefits of it. They have bought into it." So much so that John Johnson, the former Middlesbrough and Northampton Town defender and one of the first overseas players to be signed by Bengaluru, was pleasantly surprised when he arrived on the subcontinent. "When I first came to India, I didn't expect the facilities, the training, the infrastructure, and the standard to be as good as it was in the UK," he says. "But we had everything in place, from the training ground to a restaurant on base." The AIFF will do well to take note of Bengaluru's professionalism and their evident bond with their fans, especially given that their proposed restructuring involves plenty of logistical challenges. Contractually, all eight of the ISL teams can expect to be part of the top flight of the restructured league, leaving room only for two I-League teams in a 10-team competition. Bengaluru are assured a place as reigning champions but what of historically strong sides such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, each with huge fan bases in Kolkata? Unhappy with the AIFF's plans, two sides from the state of Goa – Sporting Clube de Goa and Salgaocar – pulled out of the 2016-17 I-League season. "There are big teams in the I-League – Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Bengaluru, teams from the north east, Goa," says Sunando Dhar, the I-League CEO. "Obviously, money is a factor, but you can't ignore history and legacy of the big teams. It's a fine balance, but we're trying to work it out." The restructured league was initially expected to be unveiled in 2017, but Praful Patel, the AIFF president, recently said that would be difficult to achieve. Football officials in India are hesitant about committing to a timeline. — Guardian News & Media Ltd

