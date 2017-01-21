‘Education on Wheels’ goes places

The modus operandi of the campaign remains simple. Anyone finding a child in the age group of 6 to 8 years not going to school just dials a helpline number. Joshi’s team then finds out the child, counsels him and parents about the need for the child to go to school. Thereafter, the volunteers either find a municipal-run school nearby or a private school where admission is secured for the child. With support from NGOs, corporate sector and the government, he has also started a mobile app Identifykids, which serves a similar purpose.

Citing reasons for school dropouts, Joshi says, “Babysitting siblings, lack of transport or no proximity to school, are major factors. We often come across labourers who are reluctant to enroll their children in schools because they want them to toil like themselves and support the family financially. However, lack of education, keeps the family perennially poor. But if these children start going to schools, child labour will slowly be eradicated.” The educationist has been able to bring hundreds of out-of-school children back into the mainstream after receiving inputs from people. The Nashik Municipal Corporation appointed teachers to identify such children through the app, which was of immense help. The concept is now being implemented in other cities and towns of Maharashtra and in Rajasthan state. • In India, 25 million children are unable to attend schools for various reasons. • Maharashtra state accounts for the highest number of slum dwellers. • Nashik city alone has 104 registered and 22 unregistered slums. • Through ‘Education on Wheels’, Sachin Joshi has educated over 1,000 child labourers and children of rag pickers and construction workers. He is instrumental in bringing over 4,500 dropout children back into the mainstream. • ‘Education on Wheels’ classes are conducted both inside and outside the bus for at least two hours, before the bus heads to another destination. • In 2007, Joshi entered the Limca Book of Records for being the ‘Youngest Educationist’ implementing innovative concepts. More from India Trump to host Indian PM Modi

Indian, Pakistani students paint for peace

Akali Dal releases manifesto

Akhilesh kicks off election campaign









