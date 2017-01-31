Drunk driving: Court says breathalyser not reliable

The court also said that the alcometer report did not even carry the signature of the challaning officer and the person to whom it pertained, and hence the magistrate should not have convicted the accused.

"Once the genuineness and authenticity of this very document (report) had fallen in grave suspicion itself and a question mark has been raised in respect thereof, then, the Magistrate, in my considered opinion, was not justified to have relied upon such a false and fabricated document against the appellant (auto driver)," the judge said. The court also took strong exception to the fact that the challaning officer had acted contrary to Delhi Police guidelines that when a person is caught in drunken driving, he is not allowed to go home on his own and it is the duty of the challaning officer to make arrangement for safe return. "The prosecution had miserably failed to prove its case against the appellant beyond shadow of any reasonable doubt. Therefore, the Metropolitan Magistrate was not justified in convicting and sentencing the appellant," it said. According to the prosecution, the accused, Ganga Singh, was caught driving his auto in a drunken condition by traffic cops in November 2015 at Outer Ring Road in Southeast Delhi. He was checked by breath analyser (alcometer) and 199.2mg alcohol per 100 ml blood was found in his body, which was more than the permissible limit of 30 mg alcohol per 100 ml blood. He was booked for the offence under section 185 (drunken driving) of Motor Vehicle Act and later sentenced to six days in jail by a magisterial court on May 17, 2016. In his appeal, he had denied he was drunk and contended that the result of the breath test could have been manipulated at any level and planted against anybody as testing device had always remained in custody of the police official.

