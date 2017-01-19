Dog laid to rest with full honours after it saves lives of security forces

Acting on information that the dreaded fugitive Maoist was taking shelter in the woods on the Jharkhand-Chhatisgarh border and carrying out the recruitment drive, the security forces had reached there with the sniffer dog. Reports said the forces were moving closer to the rebel leader when the sniffer dog suddenly moved in a direction and began digging at a place when the landmine planted underneath blew up, killing her on the spot as the forces accompanying her fled for safety.