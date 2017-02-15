Congressman hacked to death in Bhiwandi

Manoj Mhatre, 53, leader of Congress party in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation in the neighbouring powerloom town of Mumbai was first shot at close range from the back and the two assailants then badgered him with sticks and sharp weapons till he lay still. Bloodstains were seen on the back of his shirt as he tried to rise and defend himself from the thrashing. The video that has gone viral also shows a third person running away after jumping over the body of Mhatre.