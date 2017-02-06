Congress protected democracy, so Modi could become PM — Kharge

Quoting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who said not a single riot or protest against demonetisation had taken place, Kharge said: “Did you want a riot to happen? If there was no agitation it does not mean your step was supported. People of this country are so patient; we were ruled by outsiders for 1,000 years,” he said.

As a member from the treasury benches quipped that Kharge was still “being ruled by outsiders”, he said: “I am a slave. You were slave to the British, I was a slave to you.” To accusations by the government over “politicising” the September 29 cross-border surgical strike, the Congress leader said they did not question the army but the government. “Surgical strike did not happen for the first time; it will keep happening as long as our enemies are there. You are not the custodians of patriotism. The whole nation is with the Army ... We are questioning you,” he said. The speech saw several angry exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches. Members from the BJP and Congress got into a war of words in the Lok Sabha after Kharge claimed people from his party had laid down their lives for the nation, while none from the BJP had done so. Kharge said leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had laid down their lives for the country. Kharge said no one from the present ruling party died for the nation and used “unparliamentary” language. Even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she would remove the comment from the records, it created an uproar in the treasury benches. As ruling party members protested, Kharge said: “This is history, it is not unparliamentary.” Instructing Kharge not to make such comments, Mahajan said: “You should not say something like this. Many people have laid down their lives for the nation.” An angry Ananth Kumar of the BJP said Jana Sangh leaders like Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay also died for the country, and demanded that Kharge should apologise. Launching a direct attack on the Prime Minister, Kharge said: “You are very smart in speaking and good at mouthing speeches. But speeches do not fill the stomach.” He also quoted Abraham Lincoln and said: “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” More from India Teen lovers use single rope to commit suicide

Kerala Law Academy: Congress mulls legal route

Leader raises suspicions over Jaya’s death

Live roach removed from woman’s skull









