Congress calls BJP an ISI-certified party

“The spy network has passed sensitive and strategic information to the ISI and other agencies in Pakistan. When they were caught, it was revealed that the network has spread nationwide. Telephone exchanges have been established in four big cities.

The links of these anti-national elements have been found with the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is the first political party in the world to become an ISI-certified party. This is the true face and character of the BJP," said senior Congress spokesperson Jyotiraditya Scindia. "The inquiry and investigation into the matter should be handed over to the CBI and the Supreme Court should monitor the probe. The BJP has compromised with the national security. There can't be any kind of compromise on the internal security of the country," he said. According to Scindia, at least three out of the 11 arrested were associated with the BJP. "Dhruv Saxena, who was caught from Bhopal, was a member of BJP's IT cell and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He also had strong links with many BJP leaders. There are pictures of him with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya," said Scindia. "Jitendra Singh, who was arrested from Gwalior, also has close links with many BJP leaders. Balram Singh, who is associated with the Bajrang Dal, is the mastermind of the spy network. The fund flow to the spies was executed through him. He was also involved in transferring foreign currencies to the spies from the ISI accounts," Scindia said. "The fourth person is Ashish Singh Rathore, who is a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The VHP had recently expelled him," he added. Hitting out at the BJP, Scindia said the ruling party which talks about nationalism, had been found providing shelter to anti-national elements. "The Bajrang Dal, which talks about patriotism, its member has been found to be the mastermind of the spy network," he said.

