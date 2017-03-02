Confiscated bungalow of corrupt official converted into orphanage

Recently, the anti-graft sleuths probing a disproportionate assets case against a senior education department official were startled to see his ‘golden’ love for his wife whom he ‘gifted’ with huge amount of gold jewellery. During a raid conducted at the residence of the tainted official, sleuths recovered 230 gold earrings and tops, 53 rings, 36 bangles, 30 chains and 6 necklaces, all made of gold and weighing around 1.5kg. The raids were conducted Wednesday.