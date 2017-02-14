Case which led to Sasikala’s undoing

For years, Sasikala lived with Jayalalitha and was her closest aide. In 2014, both women were jailed in Bengaluru, where the case was first tried. However, after being acquitted by the highest court in Karnataka, Jayalalithaa returned to office. “I was expecting the conviction. I don’t think she can escape the four-year sentence,” Swamy told media after Sasikala’s conviction was upheld.