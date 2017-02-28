Bus crashes into canal, killing 11 passengers in Andhra

Another heart-rending story was of two brothers, N. Krishna Reddy and Shekhar Reddy of Suryapet who had engagements scheduled for later in the day. Shekhar Reddy who worked as a software engineer in Bengaluru had come on holiday and had gone to Odisha to meet Shekhar Reddy, who worked as a doctor in Central Reserve Police Force. While returning, both brothers died in the accident.