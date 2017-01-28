BJP manifesto in UP promises sops to all sections

To ensure the safety of college girls, innovative anti- Romeo squads will be set up near colleges to check eve-teasing. Besides, three women battalions will be raised for security of women, the document said. Class 3 and Class 4 employees will be hired only on the basis of merit, no interviews to end corruption, the manifesto said

Shah also attacked SP and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party which have ruled Uttar Pradesh for the last 15 years, accusing them of doing nothing to develop the backward state. Elections in UP will be held in seven phases from February 11 to March 8. Accusing the Akhilesh Yadav government of not doing anything for the upliftment of the state, Shah said the Centre sanctioned Rs one lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh but no development has been seen on ground. Besides, law and order is at its nadir, he claimed, adding that Akhilesh will have to answer for the problems faced by the state where “ruling party goondas have grabbed land”. He said people will not be hoodwinked by merely entering into an alliance with Congress to win the polls. “UP has been plundered by SP-BSP for 15 years and we have come with a pledge to transform the state,” he said. Before unveiling the document, Shah said, “We have tried to take views and aspirations of a cross section of people and in the process contacted people through different means (before drafting the manifesto).” The document focuses on farmers’ welfare, he said, adding agricultural loans will be waived once BJP comes to power. He also said a Special Task Force will be set up to put an end to illegal mining in the state. Shah said on lines of central government’s decision, no interview will be held for Class III and IV UP government jobs to end corruption in recruitment if BJP comes to power. The manifesto promised free education up to Class 12 and waiver of fees up to graduation level to meritorious students. Shah said food processing parks would be set up in UP and power would be supplied round the clock in the state with cheaper rates for the poor. “We will provide laptops to all students without any discrimination,” he said. Shah also said special focus would be given to Bundelkhand for its all round development. He expressed hope that UP would get the strongest government since Independence when BJP gets over 300 (of the 403 seats). More from India S.M. Krishna takes potshots at leadership

