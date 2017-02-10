Bihar opposition seeks CBI probe into job scandal

Terming it a bigger scam than the topper scandal, which surfaced last in the class 12 examinations conducted by Bihar School Examination Board, Kushwaha asked chief minister Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe to bring forth the truth. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) too have sought for a thorough investigation.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the paper leak scandal has so far arrested eight persons involved in the racket while raids are on to nab many accused who are on the run. Police believe the appointment racket is spread over various districts of Bihar. Reports said one candidate was being charged around Rs600,000 (Dh32,939) for having a government job by the gang which included owners of a private school and coaching institutes, teachers, scholars and government officials. The SIT are now planning to questio BSSC chairman Sudhir Kumar to get more information about the matter. Informed sources said a detailed questionnaire is being prepared for the chairman in the light of various facts that have emerged during the interrogation of the secretary and other arrested persons. The chief minister himself has taken the question leak issue very seriously, and has announced the culprits will not to be spared at any cost. But the frequent surfacing of such scandals has earned a very bad name for the state.