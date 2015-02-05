Bihar minister’s barbs at PM enrage opposition

“Such a person doesn’t deserve to be in office even for a second. We don’t know what is preventing the chief minister from acting against his cabinet colleague,” Modi told the media, emerging after meeting the governor.

Describing the minister’s conduct as highly disrespectful, he said the opposition would not settle for anything less than his dismissal. “This is not an ordinary incident which can be overlooked. The minister called the prime minister names and asked the crowd at his party rally to hit his photograph with shoes, and the crowd followed suit. There is no question of leaving the issue aside,” the state opposition leader declared.